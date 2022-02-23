Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 120,200 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of Power Integrations worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Power Integrations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 129,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

POWI opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.80. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,492 shares of company stock worth $3,743,040. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

