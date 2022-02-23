Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 30,490 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.53% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:ARR opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.