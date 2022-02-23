Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 593,687 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.14% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIV. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

