Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 281,411 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1,088.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,411 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of National Instruments worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $490,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 8.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

