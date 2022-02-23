Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stellantis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,742,000 after buying an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,995 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,484 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.