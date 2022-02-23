Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Nordson worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nordson by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 98,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $227.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average of $244.94. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $185.30 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

