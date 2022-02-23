Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 390.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,352 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of CareDx worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.