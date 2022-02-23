Two Sigma Investments LP Has $13.19 Million Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.44% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMR opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07.

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

