Two Sigma Investments LP Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Kodiak Sciences worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $137.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

