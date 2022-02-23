Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $13.08 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,075,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Evergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 68,979 shares of company stock worth $4,563,267 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

