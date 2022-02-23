Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $14.40 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,398,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GXO opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

