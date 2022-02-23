Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $14.56 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 638,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,562,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.34% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

