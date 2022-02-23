Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 155,991 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,991 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.57% of NanoString Technologies worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

