Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 231,758 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 269.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.48% of Accolade worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 337,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

