Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 95,356 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,356 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.53% of Comstock Resources worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NYSE CRK opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

