Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 688,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,724,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.48% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON24 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,943 shares of company stock worth $2,541,288 over the last quarter.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $712.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

