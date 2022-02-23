Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.41% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $22,120,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

