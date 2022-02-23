Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $196,250.95 and $3,500.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

