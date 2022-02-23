Ubex Price Reaches $0.0002 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $714,835.62 and approximately $198,578.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00245797 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

