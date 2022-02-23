UBS Group AG Acquires 197,099 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 197,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $62,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

