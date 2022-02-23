UBS Group AG Acquires 96,043 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Invitation Homes worth $60,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.