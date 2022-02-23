UBS Group AG Buys 10,325 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $63,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 673,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 63,357 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 623,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,584 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.41 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

