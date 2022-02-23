UBS Group AG Buys 105,581 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $65,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.40. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

