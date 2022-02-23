UBS Group AG Buys 121,980 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Broadband worth $65,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $188.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

