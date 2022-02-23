UBS Group AG Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 118.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of HubSpot worth $56,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $478.57 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

