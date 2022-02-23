UBS Group AG Has $56.37 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Masimo worth $56,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $61,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.