UBS Group AG Has $56.99 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.80% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $56,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

