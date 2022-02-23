UBS Group AG Has $57.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

UBS Group AG cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.92% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $57,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.97.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

