UBS Group AG Has $61.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.64% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $61,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.74.

