UBS Group AG Has $62.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.18% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

