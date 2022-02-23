UBS Group AG Has $67.28 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $67,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,271,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.