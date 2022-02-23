UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,745 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $59,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

