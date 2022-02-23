UBS Group AG Purchases 145,367 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Ingersoll Rand worth $56,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $5,026,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

