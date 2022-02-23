UBS Group AG Purchases 145,367 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Ingersoll Rand worth $56,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $5,026,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.48.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.