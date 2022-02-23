UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Cerner worth $67,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

