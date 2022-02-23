UBS Group AG Sells 80,761 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 6.76% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $67,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the period.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $83.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.232 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.