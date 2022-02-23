UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $58,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of XLG opened at $330.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $280.81 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.81.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

