UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.68% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $63,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SUSA stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

