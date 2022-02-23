UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €54.58 ($62.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.58. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

