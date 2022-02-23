UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €113.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €113.00 ($128.41) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €88.64 ($100.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a fifty day moving average of €97.34 and a 200 day moving average of €102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

