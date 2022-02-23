UBS Group Raises NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 300

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 194,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,232,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

