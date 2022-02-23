UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Down to $73.80

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $72.22. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 7 shares.
UFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82.
About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
