UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Down to $73.80

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $72.22. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 7 shares.

UFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

