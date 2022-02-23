UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.