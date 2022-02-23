UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 75,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00.

UiPath stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,368,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,032. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,847,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

