UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.82

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.82 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 78.27 ($1.06). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 77.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 3,362,811 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UKCM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.88%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Ken McCullagh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($34,271.73).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

