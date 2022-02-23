ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 17,065 Shares

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 17,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £12,969.40 ($17,638.24).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 8,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,240 ($8,486.33).

On Tuesday, February 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 26,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £20,800 ($28,287.77).

On Friday, February 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 416 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £341.12 ($463.92).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($13,382.29).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,772.75).

On Tuesday, January 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,700 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £10,541 ($14,335.65).

On Friday, January 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($3,386.37).

On Friday, January 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £22,140 ($30,110.16).

On Friday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 13,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,530.81 ($14,321.79).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($5,099.96).

ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 76.36 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. ULS Technology plc has a twelve month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.22.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

