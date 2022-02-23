Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

