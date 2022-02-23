Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.06-1.26 EPS.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 630,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.