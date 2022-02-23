Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.89 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.260 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

UCTT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 630,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,457. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

