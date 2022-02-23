Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 44440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of research firms have commented on UA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

