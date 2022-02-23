Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.71.

UNS stock opened at C$25.85 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,034.00.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

